PlayStation Store Giving Away Game to PS5 and PS4 Users for Free

A game from 2019 that is normally locked behind a purchase on the PlayStation Store is now free on the PlayStation Store for all PS5 and PS4 users for a limited time, and no PS Plus is required. And according to PlayStation Store user reviews, the PS4 game in question is quite good. There is no native PS5 version of this seven-year-old game; however, the PS4 version is playable on PS5 and PS5 Pro via backward compatibility.

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More specifically, until April 13, all PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro users can grab Lazy Bear Games and tinyBuild’s Graveyard Keeper for free on the PS Store. Normally, PlayStation users would need to fork over $20 to buy, download, and play the management life-sim game. This is the first time the game has ever been given away for free on the PlayStation Store, and comes alongside today’s announcement of a sequel, which the aforementioned pair are planning to release this year.

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88-Rating on the PlayStation Store

This new free PS4 and PS5 game is quite good, according to user reviews on the PlayStation Store. To date, it has a 4.39 out of 5-star rating after more than 3,400 user reviews. On a 100-point scale, this is a rating of 88, which is much higher than its actual Metacritic score, where critics rated it just 69.

As for the game itself, for those who know nothing about the 2019 release, it is pitched as “the most inaccurate medieval cemetery management sim of all time.” In the game, you both build and manage a graveyard. Like other games in this genre, the gameplay loop is about gathering resources and crafting materials as you expand your, in this case, cemetery, all while balancing the ethical and moral decisions that come along with this.

With Graveyard Keeper, PS4 and PS5 users are getting a lot of content for free. Just to mainline the game takes about 50 hours. Side content brings this total closer to 60 hours. And then completionists will need 70 to 75 hours with the game. Meanwhile, there is ample replayability, as players have various choices they can make and not make over the course of the game involving their cemetery, which lends itself to playing again for subsequent playthroughs.

This is probably going to be the only time this game is ever free on the PlayStation Store, where games are seldom made free compared to other platforms like Steam.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening right now on the ComicBook Forum.