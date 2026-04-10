Long-Awaited Open World Survival Game Finally Sets Release Date for PC & Consoles

The last few years have brought plenty of exciting new survival games for fans to enjoy. And with the genre spanning everything from survival horror titles to more relaxed cozy survival games, there’s something for just about anyone. 2026 is already shaping up to be a big year for survival games, with some major Early Access titles like Enshrouded finally hitting 1.0. And now, another long-awaited survival game with a unique premise has confirmed it’s coming out this year.

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Solarpunk was first announced back in 2023, but it’s been in development for even longer. Since its first reveal trailer, Solarpunk has steadily become one of the top wishlisted games on Steam, with cozy gamers and survival fans alike eager to get their hands on it. And during this year’s Triple-i showcase, Cyberwave and rokaplay finally revealed that Solarpunk will release on June 8th. Not only that, but the team confirmed it will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Solarpunk Takes Cozy Survival to the Skies with Airships and Floating Islands on June 8th

Image courtesy of Cyberwave and rokaplay

With the growing popularity of survival games, there are plenty of angles on the concept. But to truly capture fans of the genre, a survival game needs to deliver on the basics. Solarpunk looks poised to do just that, with the crafting, farming, exploration, and base-building mechanics that survival gaming fans love. And with charming 3D graphics and an immersive open world comprised of islands in the sky, Solarpunk’s uniquely wholesome yet futuristic spin has made it a highly anticipated new addition to the survival gaming space. In fact, the game has consistently placed among the top 30 most-wishlisted games on Steam since it was first announced back in 2023. Clearly, I’m not the only survival gaming enthusiast eager to finally dig into this one.

Solarpunk will feature both single-player and optional multiplayer co-op options. Gamers can build their base in the sky or team up with friends to care for a sprawling base full of crops, animals, and renewable energy systems to maintain. And to get from place to place in the world of Solarpunk, you’ll need an airship. Each player can craft their own unique vessel to get around, roaming to new islands to gather resources and see what the world has to offer. To truly get a sense of what makes so many gamers like me excited for this one, you can check out the new release date trailer below:

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If that stunning trailer has you excited for Solarpunk, there’s thankfully not too much longer to wait. This “calm survival” game in a futuristic setting launches for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on June 8th. Unlike many survival games in recent years, Solarpunk is skipping Early Access and will launch right into 1.0 form. That means the full game will be ready for us to explore from day one.

The pricing for Solarpunk has not yet been announced. The game is available to wishlist on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox if you want to stay in the loop for when the game releases.

Is Solarpunk on your wishlist for new games to play in 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!