Upcoming Action RPG with Spooky Stardew Valley Vibes Sets Early Access Release Window in New Trailer

For the last several years, many upcoming pixel art games with even a little bit of farming have been compared to Stardew Valley. But not many of them also reference dark action games like Diablo in the same sentence. And yet, that’s exactly what the upcoming action RPG / farming sim hybrid Emberville bills itself as. The “monstrously ambitious ARPG” combines action-adventure gameplay and farming sim elements fo, with a promise to go above and beyond your typical “farm & fight games.”

Emberville is the debut game from indie developer Cygnus Cross. It’s been in the works since 2023, but it hasn’t had a true reveal trailer until now. Despite that, fans are already looking forward to this new take on the farming sim and action RPG hybrid. Ahead of the first big trailer drop, Emberville boasts a whopping 145K wishlists. Now, Stardew Valley and action RPG fans are getting a first look at what’s to come when the game hits Early Access this summer.

First Emberville Trailer Reveals Haunting Pixel Art World, Combat Mechanics, and Voice Acting

The first Emberville trailer has officially arrived, and it gives us some insight into both the story and gameplay for the upcoming RPG. The game brings players to the titular Emberville, a destroyed ghost town that desperately needs their help. It boasts a straightforward but in-depth combat system with plenty of skills to level and difficult boss fights. Yet you will also be engaging in a Stardew Valley-esque loop of restoring a downtrodden town, including tending to crops. And as the trailer reveals, Emberville will also feature something that many pixel art games do not: a full cast of beloved voice actors bringing the story to life.

Cygnus Cross has confirmed that prominent voice actors Alex Jordan (Cyberpunk 2077, The Alters) and Doug Cockle (The Witcher, Baldur’s Gate 3) are already attached to the project. And the studio is already teasing more big voice actor reveals to come. To get a first taste of the vibes those actors are bringing to the table, you can check out the first official Emberville trailer below:

If you like those spooky pixel art vibes, let’s dig into what else we know about Emberville so far. The game features a procedurally generated world with vast levels packed full of unique events, enemies, and treasures. Players will engage in farming, gathering, and crafting, while also navigating fast-paced combat. There are a variety of skills and classes to unlock, from weapons and combat to crafting and gathering,

Players will also have creative freedom over their town, with the ability to place various houses, buildings, and objects in their home base. The items you place can even be used to help level up your various abilities, giving you a potential leg-up for your next journey away from home. Emberville also features a unique “dynamic UI system” that will adapt to what you’re currently doing in-game. This is supposed to make the dreaded task of inventory management a bit easier, and personally, I can’t wait to see that in action.

If this looks like it might be your new favorite game, you won’t have to wait too long to check it out. Along with this first trailer, Emberville has confirmed an Early Access release window of Summer 2026. The game will be available for PC via Steam in Early Access, and you can wishlist it now if you want to stay in the loop.

Are you looking forward to seeing more from Emberville after that trailer?