A Big Time Franchise Just Revealed Epic Roguelite Mode (And Slay the Spire Fans Will Love It)

Any established franchise will look for ways to bring in some new elements, but one big-time franchise is looking to go above and beyond. That’s because this hit game is already making the jump to digital, but it wasn’t content on simply giving fans the same experience, so it created an epic roguelite mode to create a never-before-seen PvE experience, and it’s one that Slay the Spire fans should absolutely love.

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One of the most anticipated Kickstarter campaigns of the year is Dice Throne Digital, which will bring the hit game’s thrilling dice-based gameplay to the world of digital gaming. The game will feature its patented one-on-one gameplay in Classic Mode, but it will also feature a new Campaign mode with a roguelite experience that is inspired by Dice Throne Adventures and Slay the Spire, and you can check out the first teaser trailer for the new mode below.

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Everything We Know About Dice Throne Digital’s Anticipated Launch

Fans have been wanting Dice Throne to create a digital client for years, and now that time has finally arrived with a new Kickstarter campaign. If you’re not familiar with Dice Throne, the game features a host of unique characters that come with their own playstyle and set of abilities, and the way you activate those abilities is through dice rolls. You get to roll the dice three times to get a desired result, and then you distribute the various symbols to the ability you are trying to use against your opponent.

The gameplay is fast-paced and fun with just the right amount of strategy, and the depth of that gameplay rises with the more complex characters. When the game launches, you’ll be able to play on Android, iOS, Steam, and Meta Quest, and you’ll have access to two modes. The first is Classic mode, which is identical to the way you play Dice Throne on the tabletop, albeit with some digital flourishes and ease of use.

The second way to play is Campaign mode, which adopts the aforementioned roguelite structure of Dice Throne Adventures and Slay the Spire. The goal of the mode is to make it to the ultimate showdown with the Mad King, and to make it there, you’ll need to navigate a maze of branching paths that will feature challenging enemies, major bosses, and the chance to acquire powerful upgrades. That includes permanent upgrades as well, which will help you make it even further towards your battle with the Mad King.

There will be four acts of escalating challenge, and each one will end in a boss fight. There will also be a variety of minion encounters and meaningful progression through deck upgrades and relics that will evolve your hero’s playstyle. The mode will also feature a flexible shop system that allows you to adapt and optimize your build mid-run, and you can choose from three difficulty levels as well.

If the campaign is successful, there are already some stretch goals teased, including an Unlimited Mode that allows you to bring fully upgraded Campaign heroes into PvP battles. Other stretch goals include a deeper and more character-driven story for individual heroes and expanded difficulty tiers to give players an even bigger challenge.

We can’t wait to see more of this new mode and all of what Dice Throne Digital has to offer, and we should learn much more when the Kickstarter Campaign launches on April 14, 2026.

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