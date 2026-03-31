5 Best Roguelike Deckbuilders That Aren’t Balatro

Balatro, the 2024 smash-hit that stole everyone’s hearts in one fell swoop, still dominates much of my day. I play it on the train, while I’m watching TV, when I’m in bed, and, look, sometimes even in the bathroom. It’s a phenomenal game, one that is unbelievably engrossing and will cling on for dear life once it has its hooks in you. The great soundtrack (I still listen to the Game Awards’ orchestra version of it every day), compelling gameplay loop, and flashy visuals make it easily one of the greatest roguelike deckbuilders on the market.

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However, I understand that not everyone is like me. Some, even those who were ardent diehard fans, have abandoned the Balatro hype train and are looking for their next roguelike deckbuilder obsession. Fortunately, if you fall into that category, I have just the selection of games for you. From roguelike deckbuilders with in-depth narratives to one of the most bizarre and stylish games you’ll ever play, these roguelike deckbuilders are a triumph in game design and a perfect replacement for when you’ve got the Balatro blues.

5. Tainted Grail: Conquest

Image Courtesy of Questline

Tainted Grail: Conquest is a narrative-focused roguelike deckbuilder set within the same universe as Tainted Grail: Fall of Avalon, the critically acclaimed Elder Scrolls-killer Bethesda can’t beat. Sporting the same grungy, dark fantasy aesthetic, Conquest aims a little higher than most roguelike deckbuilders as it features explorable locations, quests, NPCs, and nine classes that play very differently from one another. The sheer number of combinations, in theory, means you could play Conquest for dozens if not hundreds of hours, but it is still satisfying even during brief bursts of play.

Tainted Grail: Conquest really succeeds thanks to its strong deckbuilding mechanics and setting. The dark retelling of Arthurian legend is always engrossingly compelling, and Questline really knows how to get the most out of it. The sheer variety of cards on offer is extremely impressive (there are well over 400 cards, and it really shows), so you’ll rarely feel like you’re using the same deck over and over with each playthrough. Tainted Grail: Conquest is definitely one of the more underappreciated games in the genre, and I highly recommend those looking for something a little more mature to give it a try.

4. Griftlands

Image Courtesy of Klei Entertainment

Griftlands, much like Tainted Grail: Conquest, is a narrative-focused roguelike deckbuilder. At first glance, Griftlands feels like it’ll be a frustrating game, but Klei Entertainment, the same folks behind the incredible Don’t Starve series, have managed to pull off having to repeat the same narrative over and over again exceptionally well. There are several different stories to play through, each with a unique protagonist and cards, and they’re all astonishingly well written, making it easily one of the best sci-fi games available. The stories themselves aren’t extremely long, each coming in at just a few hours, but the depth and variety on offer are incredibly impressive, and there’s enough to do in each one that, even when you have to replay after dying, you’ll find something new to love.

Of course, the incredible deckbuilding mechanics also help to make restarting a story all the easier. You’ll need to carefully plan each turn in order to make the most of the cards you have, and unlocking new cards was always extremely rewarding, as they open up an endless possibility of combos and strategies. Griftlands doesn’t underbake any aspect of its gameplay, with its narratives perfectly encapsulating the joy of Saturday morning cartoons and films like Treasure Planet, its deckbuilding mechanics offering some of the most satisfying gameplay in the genre, and its twist on the roguelike formula resulting in an extremely satisfying sense of victory when you finally complete a run.

3. Zet Zillions

Image Courtesy of OTA IMON Studios

Zet Zillions is the unbelievably stylish, incredibly zany, and ultimately incredibly enjoyable rougelike deckbuilder from the same team that delivered one of the most underrated JRPGs of all time, Wolfstride. What initially sets Zet Zillions apart from other games in the genre is its stunning approach to aesthetics and style. It is baked into every aspect of its design, from the gorgeously designed bosses (many of which are planets) to the cards you’ll use to take them down and the UI connecting the entire experience. It’s a frankly astoundingly beautiful game, although that shouldn’t be too much of a surprise considering the developer’s previous efforts.

However, this isn’t a case of style over substance. Zet Zillions is a roguelike deckbuilder like no other. Sure, you collect cards and travel across a series of spaces, encountering different randomly assigned events, but the destruction of planets, throwing human trash at enemies to inflict more damage, and the general concept underlying the game is so utterly unique and endlessly engrossing. I’ve never experienced a game within the genre like it, and it is frankly my personal favorite roguelike deckbuilder. Sure, there are others that feature more complex synergies and combos, but none of them come close to the chaotic fun that Zet Zillion provides.

2. Roguebook

Image Courtesy of Abrakam Entertainment SA

Roguebook is largely considered one of the greatest roguelike deckbuilders ever made, and it’s not hard to see why. This title was developed in collaboration with Magic: The Gathering’s creator, Richard Garfield, which gives the deckbuilding component of it a hugely unfair advantage. It features a near-unparalleled amount of synergies and combos to figure out and use against the game’s huge roster of bosses and enemies. All of this is then framed by the game’s randomly generated picturebook-esque world in which you explore and uncover new relics and cards to help improve your chances of survival.

What makes Roguebook so unique, though, is how it gives you two characters per run to choose from, rather than a single deck. Each hero has their own set of cards, and these work in tandem with one another in surprising ways. It’s up to the player to figure out not just the best positioning (which hero is better suited to protect the other), but also how best to combine their abilities to unleash devastating attacks. Roguebook is a stunning adventure to journey through, full of great art, amazing card design, and an engrossing gameplay loop that had me hooked for well over 100 hours.

1. Slay The Spire

Image Courtesy of Mega Crit

Of course, a list about the very best roguelike deckbuilders wouldn’t be complete without the inarguable champion of the genre, Slay the Spire. It is so good that it got its own board game adaptation, which is something reserved for only the very best of games. What makes Slay the Spire so incredible is its deceptive simplicity. From the outset, Slay the Spire gives you the tools to have a lot of fun while carefully revealing ways you can greatly enhance the experience. It teases you with its ridiculous amount of combos, its generous selection of cards, and the challenging foes you’ll meet along the way. Before long, it has its hooks in you, and 100 hours have long passed.

Slay the Spire is the pinnacle of roguelike deckbuilding design, perhaps only superceded by its own sequel. It doesn’t need flashy visuals (although it looks stunning in action) or convoluted mechanics. It became a true classic of the genre because of just how easy it is to pick up and how hard it is to truly master. Slay the Spire is the game you’ll come back to time and time again, the one you’ll want to own on every platform just so you never miss out on playing it. This is truly the next best thing to Balatro, at least in terms of just how engrossing and all-consuming it can be. Play Slay the Spire at your own peril, frankly, as you’ll likely get nothing else done as you sink hundreds upon hundreds of hours into its beautifully crafted gameplay loop.

Which roguelike deckbuilders do you recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!