A Way Out Director Says PlayStation 4 Comment Was Taken Out of Context

A Way Out was revealed earlier in the year during E3 and wowed viewers with its completely co-op gameplay, but the game director’s comments about the PlayStation 4 took some of the spotlight away from the game.

There hasn’t been much news on A Way Out from the developers, Hazelight Studios, and game director Josef Fares since the reveal, but Fares recently spoke about his comments that he made regarding the PS4. For those who missed the initial interview between Fares and Engadget, he described the power of the PS4 as that of a “five-year-old PC.”

“You want the honest truth? This machine is not so strong as you think,” Fares told Engadget in June while gesturing towards a PS4. “This is like a five-year-old PC. If consoles were as powerful as PCs are today, you would see all different games. Most of the work developers put out there is to make them work on consoles.”

Now, speaking to GamingBolt, Fares addressed the slight uproar that was heard from PlayStation fans who thought that he was taking a shot at the quality of the PS4. The comment was reported on by multiple outlets, but Fares said that it was taken out of context.

“[It was] so taken out of context,” Fares told GamingBolt. “And I don’t even want to comment on that. It’s so… I mean, the people who wrote that, it’s so silly, it’s not even worth commenting on. And if I meet this journalist, I would ask them, “like what were you trying to do here?”

As far as console wars might go, Fares also had strong words for the topic that he says distracts from the games themselves.

“Look, here’s the fact. Let me make this one thing straight: I’m a passion driven man. I don’t care about hardware. I don’t care about console war, that’s all bullshit, okay?” he said. “That was really, extremely, extremely taken out of context. It’s not even worth commenting on, because it’s so silly, you know. I own every single console, I don’t even care about that. I care about games– who cares about consoles, and if they are good or not good? But people seem to like this console war, and so some journalist wanted to have some clicks on his page, I don’t know.”

A Way Out is scheduled to release in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.