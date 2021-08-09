Abandoned Reveals Release Time for PS5 Realtime Experience App

✖

At long last, we should know more about the mysterious PlayStation 5 game Abandoned within the coming day. After months of rumors, theories, and speculation from fans, developer Blue Box Game Studios is finally gearing up to release the PS5 "Realtime Experience" application for its horror title this week. And if you're looking to download this strange experience for yourself, here's when you can expect it to go live.

Detailed on Twitter, Blue Box recently provided more insight into just what this Abandoned app actually is. The app, which goes live on Tuesday, August 10, is said to feature an "opening teaser" where fans will be able to "get a glimpse" of what the game is. Blue Box also said that "What you see is what you play," which is still somewhat confusing and not very clear when it comes to what the studio means. Additional teases related to the future of Abandoned are also said to be present.

Access to the Realtime Experience app is closing in! With an Opening Teaser as an introduction, you'll get a glimpse to "What you see is what you play" along with some announcements to look out for! See you on August 10th! — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) August 8, 2021

Explaining more about when the Realtime Experience app will actually go live for Abandoned, Blue Box has said that it will unlock simultaneously for all users around the world. For those in the west, this unlock time will be at 3:00pm EST/12:00pm PST. Prior to that time, however, PS5 owners can actually pre-load the app right now.

The Realtime Experience patch will be available universally on August 10th. Timezone difference does not affect this. Available: 21:00 CET. — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) August 9, 2021

As a whole, it's going to be very interesting to see how this whole rollout works for Abandoned. Blue Box has been hyping up this application for months at this point, as it was originally slated to release in June. For it to finally be arriving means that many lingering questions from fans should hopefully be cleared up.

Do you continue to be interested in Abandoned? And how do you think this whole situation with the PS5 app will play out? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.