Abandoned PS5 Gameplay Trailer Has Been Delayed

✖

PlayStation 5 fans have been eagerly awaiting the debut of a new trailer for the upcoming horror title Abandoned, which was set to be revealed in the early part of this week. While some of that intrigue has to do with simply seeing more of the game itself, other fans are theorizing that Abandoned could somehow be involved with developer Hideo Kojima and Konami's Silent Hill franchise. Sadly, based on a new update from developer Blue Box Game Studios, fans will have to keep theorizing for a bit longer.

Informing fans on Twitter earlier today, it was said that the latest trailer for Abandoned has been pushed back. Originally planned to release on Tuesday, June 22, Blue Box Game Studios has said that it now won't be arriving until three days later on Friday, June 25. As for the reason behind the delay, the studio said that it was having issues when it comes to localization.

The Abandoned:Trailers app got delayed for three days. Due to localization issues we had to delay it. Apologies for this. Launching friday the 25th! Also:

The app will kick off with an introduction to get you introduced with it’s purpose and how to use the app. — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 20, 2021

The way in which Blue Box Game Studios is releasing this new trailer for Abandoned is pretty unconventional. Rather than just uploading a new video to YouTube like normal, those looking to watch it will have to download a specific app onto their PlayStation 5. This app will then render a trailer in real-time that will give players an idea of how Abandoned will look on PS5. The way in which this trailer is even being released has some fans asking questions, especially since it seems to be a bit over the top for an indie game.

Regardless, whenever we do get a new look at Abandoned, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

So are you looking forward to watching this trailer later in the week? And do you think that this game is somehow associated with Kojima or Silent Hill? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.