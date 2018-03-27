Rumor: Ace Combat Sequels Could Be Getting Remastered Soon

Bandai Namco is still hard at work on Ace Combat 7 for the time being, but the publisher may be looking at bringing some old-school favorites in the series back for fans to enjoy.

A new listing suggests that Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies, Ace Combat 5: The Unsung War and Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War from the PlayStation 2 era might be getting the remastered treatment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This job listing over at Japanese website Mid-Tenshoku suggests that Bandai Namco is looking for a software quality assurance person “with consumer game project management experience” and “director assistance/planner support” to help bring the games to consoles and PC. You can see part of the listing details below:

“Requirements

Experience in managing a team of at least 15 people for a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One multiplatform project, or equivalent debugging management experience.

Someone who can understand the client’s intentions and communicate well.

Someone who can keep up attendance.

Preferred

Someone with deep knowledge of the PS2 titles Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies, Ace Combat 5: The Unsung War, and Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War. (For example, someone who can have a discussion such as, ‘the content of mission [blank] in Ace Combat 04 was like this,’ ‘it was / is cleared like this,’ etc.)”

While this isn’t 100 percent confirmation – it could very well tie in to a new project outside of Ace Combat 7 that ties in with these classic games – it sounds like Bandai Namco is interested in bringing back these games for another generation of gamers to enjoy. We’ll let you know if the company announces anything, perhaps around E3 time.

But, really, it’s missing out on a key opportunity to reintroduce players to Assault Horizon, which was a lot of fun when it came out a few years ago for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC. For that matter, what about the classic games? Ace Combat 2 easily qualifies as one of the best PlayStation games out there, and Ace Combat 6: Skies of Liberation isn’t too shabby either. Sounds like fodder for a full-blown Ace Combat collection, folks.

Ace Combat 7 will arrive sometime this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.