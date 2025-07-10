Ready or Not Censorship Can Just Be Modded Away According to Creators

Ready or Not players can mod back in all of the content that is being censored, according to the developers. Ready or Not is one of the most hardcore mainstream video games out there. In it, players assume the role of a SWAT team that clear eerie houses, warehouses, and more. There are hostage situations, brutal gunfights, and a lot of tension over securing suspects who may or may not pose a threat. Part of the aim of the game is to cover the more unsavory aspects that SWAT agents face, such as dealing with human trafficking, crimes against children, and other horrors like school shootings.

Ready or Not has been praised by its fans for not holding back and not being afraid to delve into controversy. However, Ready or Not is coming to consoles this month and some of that stuff doesn’t fly with the platform holders. Xbox and PlayStation obviously host some pretty violent games on their service. Nudity, gore, and other intense content aren’t off limits, but context does matter. As a result, some of the content in Ready or Not had to be censored for the game’s console release.

Every mission in the game is still in tact and largely, the game remains the same. However, some smaller details such as pieces of collectible evidence and the level of detail on certain NPCs has been altered to comply with platform policies. While one might think this only applies to the console versions of Ready or Not, it has been extended to the PC version as well. This is to avoid unique bugs that could be created by different versions of the game and to avoid potential issues when it comes to cross-play.

Ready or Not Developer Lets Players Mod Censored Content Back In

ready or not

VOID Interactive, the developer of Ready or Not, detailed the game’s new censorship changes recently and although they’re not massive, some people are really upset about it. The game has been review bombed by some fans to express their displeasure. With that said, a developer for the game noted on Discord that players can just mod the content back into the game if they wish. This will obviously put some liability for potential performance issues or bugs on the players who choose to mod it, but it’s at least an option.

Whether or not this appeases Ready or Not fans remains to be seen. Console players who follow the game closely will obviously be aware of the drama, but it may not matter to them since they never experienced the uncensored version anyways. Either way, it’s nice that VOID Interactive is trying to find compromises for its fans while also getting the game out to new platforms. Of course, these mods will only be available on PC, so console players will be stuck with the censored version of the game regardless.

Ready or Not will release on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on July 15th. Are you going to get the game on console? Let me know in the comments.