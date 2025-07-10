College Football 26 Is Going Offline for Maintenance Soon

College Football 26‘s will be going offline very soon, rendering the game’s online features useless for a while. College Football 26 is expected to be one of the biggest games of 2025 as sports fans are absolutely ravenous for this franchise. The college sports games dominated the 2000s, but went away in the early 2010s due to issues with obtaining player likenesses. The games largely became redundant since college athletes couldn’t make deals with developers like EA to be featured in their games. Players demanded a return and after the NCAA implemented a new policy in 2021 to allow athletes to make NIL deals, EA got to work on a new College Football game.

Last year’s College Football 25 was a smash hit and was the second best selling game of the year behind Call of Duty. Now, College Football 26 is finally out and players are digging into all of what EA Sports has to offer. It’s a massive game with new features, but also refined gameplay. EA was able to learn a lot from last year’s game and find out what works and what doesn’t. Although some feared the series was going to be a Madden clone, EA Sports has made an effort to avoid that as much as possible with College Football. It’s still early days and it’s not even out for standard edition owners yet, but that also changes tomorrow.

Unfortunately, the transition into the full release of College Football 26 will come at a cost for those who are doing some late night or early morning grinding. EA Sports has announced that College Football 26‘s servers will temporarily go offline for server maintenance at 6AM ET on Thursday, July 10th. This means any online gaming will need to be done before then or you will get kicked out of your session, which could be devastating. All online modes and Team Builder will be unusable during this time.

“Server maintenance will begin tomorrow, Thursday, July 10th at 6 AM ET,” reads a message from EA Sports. “During this time, all online modes and Team Builder will be unavailable. Please be sure to complete all online games before maintenance begins!”

As of right now, we have no idea how long College Football 26 servers will be down for. It could be 30 minutes, it could be an hour, it could be longer. Thankfully, this maintenance is being done extremely early in the morning, so it likely won’t impact too many players. If you’re hoping to squeeze in a game before work or are a night owl, you will likely want to use this time to catch some extra sleep or find something else to do.

College Football 26 will release for all standard edition owners at 12 PM ET on July 10th. We would imagine maintenance will be long over by that time. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.