Activision And Twitch Provide Call Of Duty: WWII Streaming Start Date And Time

The latest chapter in the Call of Duty saga, Call of Duty: WWII, doesn’t release until November 3rd around 12:00 AM EDT or so, but there are a lucky few that already managed to get their hands on an early copy of the game, through some seller that was letting them go out early, or by some other means.

We already discussed how some copies may not work, as there seems to be a requirement of a patch before they’ll start working. However, a PlayStation 4 patch was released over the weekend, allowing a certain few to run through some of the offline modes that the game has to offer.

However, before you go crazy and decide to show off what the game is capable of through live-streaming, you might want to see what Twitch recently had to say about those that were lucky enough to secure an early copy.

The company recently issued a statement on Twitter, noting that fans will have to wait for a specific time to pass before they will be able to start streaming the game. Otherwise, they could be subject to a takedown and possible suspension.

Twitch Support’s Twitter account noted, “Call of Duty: WWII will be available for broadcast on November 2nd, 6 AM PT per @activision, Streams before then may be subject to DMCA takedown.” It already made it clear that anyone that tries to stream it beforehand could be punished, though it didn’t quite list the extent of said punishment.

YouTube hasn’t said anything on the matter, but, with Activision’s reach being pretty good regarding this sort of content, it’s likely that it may initiate in takedowns on that site as well, in an attempt to stop any spoilers for the single player campaign.

Streaming will eventually open up for everyone in time for the game’s release, so these rules are mainly in place for those that managed to get a hold of a copy under the retail radar. So don’t fret – you can still stream like crazy once Thursday night rolls around.

Call of Duty: WWII will release on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.