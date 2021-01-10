Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online Raises Over $2.75 Million for Charity

By Rollin Bishop

And that's it! Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online (often referred to as simply AGDQ) has concluded, and the event managed to raise over $2.75 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation this time around. More specifically, the week-long event raised a grand total of $2,758,847. Last year's event raised over $3.16 million, but considering the restrictions that this year had to deal with what with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, over $2.75 million seems extremely good.

If you are somehow not aware, these Games Done Quick events are basically a group of players speedrunning through various video games in order to raise donations for charity. The Prevent Cancer Foundation, the recipient of AGDQ's donations, is a U.S. non-profit organization focused on cancer prevention and early detection. All donations made to the event go directly to the foundation.

As noted above, Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online has now concluded. The next major Games Done Quick event will be Summer Games Done Quick 2021. No official dates have been provided for SGDQ 2021 as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Games Done Quick, the organization that puts on these speedrunning events, right here.

What did you think of this year's Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online? Did you watch any of the runs live specifically? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

