Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online Raises Over $2.75 Million for Charity

And that's it! Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online (often referred to as simply AGDQ) has concluded, and the event managed to raise over $2.75 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation this time around. More specifically, the week-long event raised a grand total of $2,758,847. Last year's event raised over $3.16 million, but considering the restrictions that this year had to deal with what with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, over $2.75 million seems extremely good.

If you are somehow not aware, these Games Done Quick events are basically a group of players speedrunning through various video games in order to raise donations for charity. The Prevent Cancer Foundation, the recipient of AGDQ's donations, is a U.S. non-profit organization focused on cancer prevention and early detection. All donations made to the event go directly to the foundation.

Our final #AGDQ2021 total is $2,758,847 for @preventcancer! We hope that you had a wonderful time watching all of the runs and talented runners, and want to say thank you to everyone involved in the event, everyone who donated, and of course, all of you for being here with us! pic.twitter.com/nBShMysTxR — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) January 10, 2021

That wraps up what has been a phenomenal #AGDQ2021! Your support this entire week has been nothing short of spectacular, and we can't thank you all enough!#SGDQ2021 awaits us, and details will come. We'll have regular Hotfix content on our Twitch until then, so stick around! pic.twitter.com/MYKHO30nMP — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) January 10, 2021

As noted above, Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online has now concluded. The next major Games Done Quick event will be Summer Games Done Quick 2021. No official dates have been provided for SGDQ 2021 as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Games Done Quick, the organization that puts on these speedrunning events, right here.

What did you think of this year's Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online? Did you watch any of the runs live specifically? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!