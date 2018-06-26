Agony Unrated Cancelled Due to Financial Problems

Development on the unrated version of Agony that Madmind Studio said is coming has been cancelled as the developers share news of financial issues within the company.

Just like the base game itself, the development of Agony’s fabled unrated version has been a rough ride for players. Way back before the game was released, there were concerns about content being cut and censored from the Kickstarter-driven game from those who wanted their romp through Hell to remain just as sexual and violent as it had been advertised.

After admitting that there was some content that had to be nixed to keep the game from getting damning AO rating, Madmind said that the developer planned on releasing a patch that would add the cut content back in, but only for the PC players since such an optional update wouldn’t be possible for consoles. Shortly after that, Madmind announced that it was abandoning the plans for the uncensored patch before eventually revealing that a completely new version of the game – Agony Unrated­ – would be developed.

“It is with a great pleasure that we want to inform you we have found a way to publish the unrated version of Agony!” the developers said in a Steam announcement. “Agony Unrated will be a separate title produced and published by Madmind Studio and without the involvement of any publishers. It features additional content and changes suggested by you – our community – as nothing is more valuable to us than you.”

Still with us on this wild ride of development and censorship? If so, you’ll be either relieved or disappointed to know that Agony Unrated has been canned, presumably for good this time. In another update that was shared on the Steam page just yesterday, Madmind leveled with players to say that financial issues would prevent the developer from creating Agony Unrated as it had previously promised. New patches are still on the way though, so if you’re still active in the game, you’ve got something to look forward to.

“We regret to inform you that our company is currently struggling with financial problems. Due to technical and legal reasons, Madmind must cancel the development of Agony Unrated. Part of the team will continue to support Agony on Steam and consoles by publishing new patches.”

If you’re not still active in the game or never were, you’re not missing out on much. It’s grotesque and shocking for a short time and tedious throughout its entirety, though you can read our full review to get a better idea of what Hell looks like in Agony.