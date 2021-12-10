Alan Wake 2 Revealed at The Game Awards

During The Game Awards 2021, a brief trailer was revealed for Alan Wake 2. While the original game had a focus on action with some horror elements, developer Remedy Entertainment has stated that the sequel will be a full fledged horror game. The developer is calling the game its “first foray into survival horror.” The title isn’t set to release until sometime in 2023, so fans will have to wait a bit longer before we get any further information. As of this writing, the game is slated to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Epic Games Store.

The trailer for Alan Wake 2 can be found embedded below.

The first Alan Wake released in 2010 on Xbox 360 and two years later on PC. The game quickly became a favorite among players, but it took some time before it found a large audience. A remaster of the game was released earlier this year on multiple platforms, however. This marked the first time the series was made available on a PlayStation system. Those that never had the chance to experience the first game might want to check out the remaster! ComicBook.com reviewed that version of the game earlier this year, awarding it a 4 out of 5. You can check out the full review right here.

Hopefully, Remedy Entertainment won’t keep us waiting too long for more information! The brief snippet shown during The Game Awards looks quite good, and it will be interesting to see if Remedy Entertainment will use the next-gen consoles to their fullest. With the game releasing a few years into the new console generation, it’s possible the developer could push the hardware more than we’ve seen thus far. The graphics we’ve seen at this point look pretty impressive, but it won’t mean anything if the gameplay isn’t there.

Are you excited to play Alan Wake 2? What did you think of the trailer at The Game Awards?