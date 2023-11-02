Alan Wake 2 Releases New Update, Patch Notes With 200 Changes Revealed

A new Alan Wake 2 update -- titled Update 08 -- is live on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal everything the update does, which is make over 200 changes and improvements to the game. None of these individual changes are particularly consequential, but they add up to an important enough package that developer Remedy Games felt the need to push the update live rather than continue working on the game and shipping a bigger update at a later update.

While we the official patch notes of the update, Remedy Entertainment has not provided any information regarding the various file sizes of the update from platform to platform. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, but anticipate a potentially meaty download with this number of changes.

PATCH NOTES

Global

Various localization fixes, such as improved subtitle timings for all languages

Improved localized audio for live-action cinematics

Various audio-related improvements and additional polish

Improved lip sync in some instances

Fixed various graphical issues in the environments

Fixed various minor issues in cinematics

Minor improvements to image aliasing in Performance mode and Xbox Series S

Improved lighting

Fixed lighting bugs in multiple locations

Various UI-related fixes and additional polish

Various gameplay fixes and improvements

Minor gameplay finetuning

Improved auto-aim for specific circumstances

Fixed rare player character animation issues

Fixed various issues in the Case Board

Fixed various map issues

Several conversations failing to trigger and thus blocking progress later have been fixed

Fixed Rose's dialogue choices, sometimes not being selectable, blocking progress

Fixed a rare issue with Saga's lines not playing when going to the Sheriff's Station, blocking progress

Resolved a potential problem in the player getting stuck in a Case Board Tutorial

Fixed exploration rewards for Lighthouse

Mission specific

INVITATION:

Fixed a bug where Saga could get stuck in the environment ("Crazy forest")

CASEY:

Fixed potential issue with players able to get stuck when falling from ladders

Fixed potential issues with Dark Presence (it remains a threat)

Fixed a rare crash

ZANE'S FILM:

Fixed a bug where Alan could fall through the environment

SCRATCH:

Fixed a bug where Saga could fall through the world

Fixed a bug in where a gate could get locked after reloading a save game, causing the player to get blocked from progressing

Fixed an issue where, in rare circumstances, the player could end up outside of the game world when opening the map

Fixed an issue where, in rare cases, the Lighthouse key could not be picked up

WE SING:

Fixed a bug where Alan could get stuck in the environment

ROOM 665:

Fixed an issue that caused the Oceanview Hotel Lobby Echo not to align correctly (this one was really annoying; we apologize)

MASKS:

Fixed an issue where if the player performed specific tasks in an unpredictable order, the mission progress could get blocked

DEERFEST:

Fixed an issue (much to Rose's chagrin) with physics-related props that could block the player in and halt progress

COME HOME:

Fixed an issue where the player, in rare instances, could not exit the radio, TV, or manuscript interact modules.

PC specific

Fixed a bug that could cause graphics settings to reset when launching the game

Improvements to PC Window handling logic

Fixed mouse cursor sometimes not appearing in menus

Alan Wake 2 is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The long-awaited sequel is available only via a standard purchase of $59.99. It is currently not available via any subscription services.