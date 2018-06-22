An Alan Wake Sequel Could Be on the Way, According to Remedy

Control was first unveiled by the team over at Remedy Entertainment during E3 2018, and instantly fans were enthralled with the majestically twisted design of the game itself. The latest video was striking, but that doesn’t mean long-time Remedy fans don’t still have their sights set on another huge franchise: Alan Wake.

Alan Wake is a critically acclaimed psychological thriller that came out back in 2010. “When the wife of the best-selling writer Alan Wake disappears on their vacation, his search turns up pages from a thriller he doesn’t even remember writing. A dark presence stalks the small town of Bright Falls, pushing Wake to the brink of sanity in his fight to unravel the mystery and save his love.” The story was thrilling but progression on a true sequel just couldn’t get up and running … at least until now.

When speaking with Dualshockers, Remedy’s Mikael Kasurien said “So we own the Alan Wake IP, yes. I just want to say right away that it’s very dear to us and close to our hearts. We all love Alan Wake at Remedy and I think all of us want to see a new Alan Wake game. I just want to say that out loud. Unfortunately, I can’t speak to it anymore than that. We’ll see what happens with Alan Wake next but we all want to see it happen, absolutely.”

Though we did see a spin-off with Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, it just wasn’t the same and in no way felt like a closure to that insane cliffhanger the first game wrought. One of my favourite titles of the last decade, I know I would not be alone in rejoicing over the fact that a sequel is being heavily considered. Though the team has their hands full with Control, that won’t be the case forever. Viva la Alan Wake!

As far as Control goes, here’s more about the game courtesy of the title’s official website:

“Control is Jesse Faden’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.”

WORLD WITHIN A LOCATION

Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.

FLEXIBLE AND SUPERNATURAL COMBAT SYSTEM

Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

REACTIVE ENVIRONMENTS

Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

REALITY MEETS THE UNEXPLAINABLE

Dive into a dark and brutalist-inspired world where daily reality has been corrupted by an otherworldly force.