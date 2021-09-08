Aliens: Fireteam Elite Launches First Season of Content, New Class

Just under a month after Aliens: Fireteam Elite launched on consoles and PC, the game’s now gotten its first season of content. Included in Season 1 are things like the new Phalanx class, a loadout teased by Cold Iron Studios previously that gives players a new defensive option to use against Xenomorphs and Synths. A full set of patch notes were released alongside the launch of Season 1, too, to give players a preview of everything that they’ll get once the update is installed.

While the Phalanx loadout is the highlight of the Season 1 update, it’s far from the only thing that’s included. Some of the additions naturally include new cosmetics for players to equip, but there are also a couple of different weapons to check out. Four weapons have been added in total with a few of those previewed in the Season 1 launch trailer.

The full patch notes for the Season 1 content can be found below to see everything that’s been added. If you’re looking to see the bugs that have been fixed, you can find those through the game’s site where the patch notes are catalogued.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Patch Notes

New Phalanx Kit:

Marine Phalanxes are named for their collapsible shields, which allow them to serve as mobile bunkers. As one arm is needed to hold the shield up, they are armed with a Handgun and CQW, both of which can be wielded in one hand. When swarmed, they can trigger a point-blank Shock Pulse to disrupt foes.

Free for all players.

Unlocks immediately when players log in after Season 1 is active.

Includes the full suite of Perks for Phalanx, all obtainable through gameplay.

New additions to SSgt Park’s Armory:

Four New Weapons:

L33 Pike – Rifle.

L59 Minigun – Heavy.

Type 88 Heavy Assault Rifle – Rifle.

N79 EVA Laser – Handgun.

Two New Gun Colorways:

Fleck Camo Autumn.

Marble Gray.

Two New Gun Decals:

Nuke From Orbit.

Nostromo.

One New Head Accessory:

Cowboy Hat – Straw.

Wey-Yu Armory DLC:

Now available in-game for all owners of the Deluxe Edition or for individual purchase for $9.99.

12 Kit Skins:

6 Weyland-Yutani Skins (One for each Kit).

6 Weyland-Yutani Spec Ops Skins (One for each Kit) .

Skins for the Phalanx are included.

4 Weapon Decals:

Nostromo Wings.

There They Are.

Wey Yu Sticker, Worn.

Building Better Worlds.

4 Head Accessories:

Weyland-Yutani Surface Expedition.

Weyland-Yutani Cap.

Weyland-Yutani EVA Helmet.

Weyland-Yutani EVA SpecOps Helmet.

4 Weapon Colorways:

Geode Blue

Weyland-Yutani Operative.

Weyland-Yutani Executive.

Marble Black Gold.

4 Emotes:

Air Guitar.

Thumbs Up – Double.

Metal.

Finger Guns.

Additional Items:

3 Challenge Card Packs.

3 Consumables Pack.

Credit Pack:

12,000 Requisition Credits.

750 Reputation Scrip.

