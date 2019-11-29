Amazon’s One-Day Black Friday Board Game Sale is On

Amazon has rolled out one of their patented board game deals for Black Friday, and it features massive discounts on a whole bunch of classic titles. Games like Catan, Pandemic, 7 Wonders, Carcassone, and Ticket To Ride should be in every board game fan’s collection.

That having been said, you can shop Amazon’s Black Friday board game sale right here until the end fo the day today, November 29th (or until supplies run out). We’ve picked out a few of our favorites below to get you started – and keep in mind that Amazon has a Black Friday deal going on popular party games as well. They’ve also dropped Gloomhaven (the best board game on the market) to an all-time low price today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are more Black Friday board game deals where this came from, so head on over to Amazon before the clock strikes midnight. You might also want to check out the deals in GameStop’s Black Friday board game sale.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.