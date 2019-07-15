Amazon Prime Day Sale Slashes Prices on VR Headsets, Starter Kits

If you’re someone who’s been skeptically holding off on purchasing a virtual reality setup for games like Beat Saber and even more version of Bethesda’s biggest series, this year’s Amazon Prime Day event might have enough discounts to get you to take the plunge. Both the HTC Vive Pro Starter Kit and two different versions of the Oculus Go headset are on sale for varying amounts, sometimes as much as 20% off of their usual price. At least one of these offers is a Lightning Deal though, so it’s not going to be live for much longer.

The HTC Vive Pro Starter Kit usually goes for over $1,000, so any kind of a discount on that bundle that knocks a few hundred dollars off is one worth paying attention to. The deal that Amazon is featuring during its Prime Day sale marks it down to $899 which isn’t a bad deal compared to the $1,099 that it’s sold at if you’re not a Prime member. You can find that listing linked below along with details on what’s included in the kit if you’re interested.

HTC Virtual Reality System Vive Pro Starter Kit

Complete Premium VR Package – Includes VIVE Pro Headset, 2x SteamVR Base Stations (v1.0), and 2x VIVE Controllers (v1.0)

SteamVR Tracking V1.0 – Precision movement tracking in a highly interactive space up to 16′ x 16′; seated, standing, or room-scale

Breathtaking Graphics – Dual-AMOLED displays with a combined 2880 x 1600 resolution for unparalleled graphics, text, and textures

Hi-Res Certified Audio – Hi-Res, high-impedance headphones and 3D spatial sound to hear everything in the highest fidelity possible

Engineered for Long Play – Easy on and off, comfortable weight distribution, and accommodation for a wide range of head sizes, vision types, and even glasses

If you’re looking for an option that’s a bit less involved and has no wires at all, the Oculus Go might be a better fit for you. Two different versions of the standalone VR headset are on sale, one of them boasting 32GB of storage and the other doubling that at 64GB. Their specs are the same aside from the storage, but the prices and availability of the deals differ. The 32GB device seen here is available for $159 and is a Lightning Deal which means it won’t be that price for too much longer, and you can find the $209 64GB version linked below along with details on the headset.

Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset – 64GB

Personal Viewing: The littlest, big screen. Crystal clear optics and state-of-the-art 3D graphics make your headset feel more like a personal theater

Viewing with Friends: Watch with friends. Meet up in VR with friends and fans from around the world to catch live sports, concerts, or just your favorite TV show

Portable & Easy to use: Ready when you are. Experience portable, all-in-one VR. That means no PC, phone, wires or hassles

Controller: Effortless control. Whether it’s navigating to your favorite shows or to a far-off land, the intuitive controller makes getting there a cinch

Built-In Audio: Surrounded by sound. Spatial audio drivers are built right into the headset, providing dramatic, immersive sound without the need for bulky or tangled headphones. Oculus Go also features a 3.5 mm audio jack

