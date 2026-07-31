Popular Xbox Exclusive From 2025 Officially Coming to PS5 in August

A popular Xbox Console exclusive from 2025 is officially coming to PS5 and PS4 on August 13. The game first launched on Xbox consoles on November 20, 2025, a couple of months after it debuted on PC. How it ended up an Xbox console exclusive for almost a year remains a mystery, but it may have been tied to an Xbox Game Pass deal, as the game launched in Xbox Game Pass and has been one of the most-played games in the Microsoft subscription service almost every week since.

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Come August 13, PS5 and PS4 users will specifically get their hands on developer Panik Arcade and publisher Future Friends Games’ slot machine rouglike horror game, CloverPit. There’s no word of it being available with PS Plus at launch on PS4 and PS5 like it was with Xbox Game Pass at launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, but this isn’t a big deal because it is only $5. And it’s only $5 while offering 7 to 12 hours of content, on average. This is a very solid content return for such a marginal investment. Further, in regard to a launch in PS Plus, this could change because August’s PS Plus games have not been revealed yet, with July’s games still available and still rolling out.

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Surprise Hit of 2025

Upon release, CloverPit, the sophomore release from Panik Arcade, garnered a 77 on Metacritic, a solid score, but an undersell of the game according to its user reviews. To this end, on Steam, after more than 12,000 user reviews, it has a 90% approval rating. Its Metacritic score is more in line with its 4/5 on the Xbox Store, though. Regardless of its reception, it’s proven very popular, selling more than one million copies before the end of 2025. The indie title being $5 no doubt helps it move copies, but it was also free for millions who didn’t have to buy it at all.

“CloverPit is one of the most unique and addictive indie games I’ve played in a long time,” reads the most popular user review on Steam. Another adds, “This game captures the same lightning in a bottle that Balatro did but with gambling.”

For those completely unfamiliar with the game, it is pitched as a mixture of indie hits Balatro and Buckshot Roulette. In it, you are locked in a rusty cell with nothing but a slot machine and an ATM. And your goal is to earn enough money to pay off your captors.

As noted, the game can be beaten in about 7 to 12 hours on average, according to various player data, but to actually “win” can take a lot longer than this.

Right now — for those on PS5 Pro, and thus curious — there is no word of PS5 Pro enhancements, and there is no reason to really anticipate PS5 Pro enhancements from a $5 and smaller indie game that isn’t technically demanding at all.