Halo and Palworld Dethroned by New #1 Best-Selling Steam Game That Is Free for Some

Both Palworld and Halo: Campaign Evolved have sat atop the Top Sellers chart on Steam in the #1 spot this week, but both have been dethroned by a newer release, and a release that is free for some. On Steam, most PC users need to fork over $24.99 for the new #1 game on Steam, or $22.49 if bought before August 10. Those with a PC Game Pass subscription can download it for free, courtesy of their subscription. How long this will be available is dependent on how long it will be available via PC Game Pass, but at launch, it is included.

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Above not just Palworld and Halo: Campaign Evolved, but also Corsair Cove, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and How Many Dudes, is Bellring Games and Skystone Games’ Mistfall Hunter, a new dark fantasy extraction action RPG. As for the rest of the top 10, it’s Halo: Campaign Evolved in second, Palworld in third, and the following games in order: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Corsair Cove, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, How Many Dudes, Gears of War: E-Day, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, and Cyberpunk 2077. Halo: Campaign Evolved is obviously a brand new release, while Palworld has seen a resurgence this month after its 1.0 launch on July 9. Corsair Cove and How Many Dudes are also brand new releases. Both Spider-Man games have surged because of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and Gears of War: E-Day are both hovering around the top 10 after pre-order spikes following positive early impressions. Lastly, both Baldur’s Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 are constantly in or around the top 10 best-selling games on Steam, and both are also helped by currently being on sale.

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“Mostly Positive Rating”

As for Mistfall Hunter, while it’s shot to the top of the Steam Top Sellers chart, it’s been a somewhat bumpy road there. The new extraction action RPG only has a “Mostly Positive” rating, the result of a 72% approval rating across 1,526 user reviews. The negative reviews are primarily about controversial decisions around solo content and the restrictions placed on solo players. Performance issues are also cited. Meanwhile, both negative and positive reviews alike agree the game itself is a lot of fun and has a ton of potential.

Developer Bellring Games confirmed in the game’s opening 24 hours that the RPG had more than 100,000 players. How many players will stick around remains to be seen, but an update went out on July 30, while an optimization update is promised to be coming soon.

Unfortunately, this space is incredibly competitive, and it’s paramount for most games to make a very, very positive first impression. To this end, Mistfall Hunter is probably not going to stay atop the Steam charts for long, especially with several noteworthy releases coming in August.