Amazon Prime Giving Subscribers Free RPG

✖

Amazon is giving Amazon Prime subscribers a free RPG for doing nothing. Between now and June 18, all Amazon Prime subscribers can download Mana Spark for free as part of Games With Prime. As always, there are no strings attached are hoops to jump through. Further, once you claim the game, it's yours to keep and play as much or as little as you want.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2018, and normally costs $12. Developed and published by Behemutt, it boasts a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 83 percent of users reviewing the game positively across nearly 350 reviews. On PC, the game does not boast a Metacritic Score, but the Nintendo Switch version does, though sitting at 68, it's not a very impressive score.

"A challenging action RPG with deep souls-like combat and rogue-like elements," reads an official elevator pitch of Mana Spark. "Explore a dreadful dungeon and fight smart enemies that will plan and collaborate between themselves to defeat you."

Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, or any other device that is not PC, there's no free download available, even if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber. And of course, this isn't the only free game subscribers can currently download, but it's the latest.

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including the latest PC gaming news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here or, alternatively, peruse the relevant and recent links listed right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What have you been playing on PC? Have you played any great RPGs lately?