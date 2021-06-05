Halo Infinite Developer Responds to Release Date Leaks

✖

One of the developers working on Halo Infinite has seemingly indicated that recent leaks associated with the launch window of the highly-anticipated shooter might not be accurate. Even though we had just heard merely a day ago that the game might be launching in September, one of the prominent faces associated with developer 343 Industries has cautioned fans not to believe everything that they see or hear.

Seen on social media recently, Halo Infinite community director Brian "Ske7ch" Jarrard seemingly commented on some of the recent rumors and reports that have come about in association with the title. Jarrard acknowledged that while he loves the excitement that fans have around this time of year, he also likes to see the "bogus" leaks that also tend to emerge around this time. "I've always loved E3 season and the energy across the industry from teams working hard to show off their latest creations and players excited to see what's next," Jarrard said on Twitter. "I also really enjoy the collective speculation and some good laughs from bogus 'insider source' leaks and predictions."

While not spelled out directly, Jarrard's tweet came about not long after a new leak hit the internet claiming that Halo Infinite would be launching in September. The leak in question also revealed other plans associated with the project, including details of what 343 Industries has planned to show off at Xbox's upcoming E3 2021 presentation on June 13. Even though we can't discern whether or not Jarrard is referring to this leak specifically as being "bogus", it's definitely inferred that he is alluding to it.

Regardless of whether or not this previous Halo Infinite leak is true, we won't have to wait much longer to find out what is actually happening with the project. As mentioned, Xbox is holding a new showcase next weekend on June 13 where Infinite will absolutely be showing up in a major way. We'll be sure to share all of the latest news from the next installment in the series with you here on ComicBook.com once Xbox reveals more of what's in store.