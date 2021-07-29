Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for August Revealed

✖

Amazon's Prime Gaming has revealed the lineup for free games for subscribers in August, and in addition to the previously revealed freebies of Battlefield V and Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, the list of free video games to claim includes Metamorphosis, A Normal Lost Phone, Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story, Planet Alpha, Secret Files: Tunguska, and Lost Horizon 2. The whole lot is set to become available starting August 2nd, which will also mark the last chance to claim previous free games Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series, RAD, The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef, and Portal Dogs. Battlefield 1, which is also currently available for free, will remain available through August 4th.

All of the typical caveats for Prime Gaming free games apply here. They are only available to claim by subscribers, and even then only for a limited time. They are also PC-only titles, and some -- like Battlefield V -- will require other platforms like Origin in order to activate.

Look what's in store for August with #PrimeGaming! 👑 You'll be able to claim a copy of @Battlefield V, Indiana Jones and The Fate of Atlantis, and a ton more free games, along with drops for your favorite games 🙌 What are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/q4Vj6VPxsm — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) July 29, 2021

Here's how Amazon's Prime Gaming describes the lesser-known titles from August's offerings:

Metamorphosis – Play as a tiny bug, Gregor, in the first person adventure set in a surrealist world where player’s newfound abilities are their last and only hope for redemption.

A Normal Lost Phone – In this puzzle video game explore the intimacy of an unknown person whose phone was found by the player.

Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story – Jump into the social life of Laura in this spiritual sequel to A Normal Lost Phone.

Planet Alpha – In a beautiful alien world filled with mystery and danger, players must harness the power of night and day while struggling to survive.

Secret Files: Tunguska – Unravel one of the greatest mysteries of our time in the graphic adventure video game

Lost Horizon 2 – While the tensions between the superpowers threaten to tear the world apart, the British soldier has to save his family that has been caught by powerful enemies.

As noted above, Battlefield V, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, Metamorphosis, A Normal Lost Phone, Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story, Planet Alpha, Secret Files: Tunguska, and Lost Horizon 2 are set to be available via Amazon's Prime Gaming starting August 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon's Prime Gaming right here.

