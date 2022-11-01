The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free

The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.

As for the game, it's Fallout New Vegas. While there's some debate in the Fallout community between Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas in regards to which is the best game in the series, but according to a recent poll on the Fallout Reddit, it's the latter. And it's the latter that's now free via Prime Gaming.

"Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas. It's the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead...and that's before things really get ugly," reads an official blurb about the game. "It's a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It's a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way. As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you'll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare "winner takes all" and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 video game of the year, Fallout 3. Enjoy your stay."

For those that don't know: Fallout: New Vegas was released in 2010 as a spin-off from developer Obsidian Entertainment, their one and only entry in the series. It was widely considered the best RPG of its year and one of the best RPGs of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation.