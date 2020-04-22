Amazon Removes Pre-Orders for Majority of Upcoming PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One Games

Amazon has removed its pre-orders for a majority of upcoming PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One games. In fact, at the moment, you can't pre-order a single game beyond Trials of Mana, Moving Out, My Baby, and a few other titles. While Amazon has pulled the plug on its pre-orders, other retailers -- such as Best Buy -- are still running things as usual, which makes this development even odder.

At the moment of publishing, Amazon has not announced why pre-orders are unavailable for just about every upcoming release under the sun, but it presumably has to do with the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted the physical games market quite a bit. Not only are retailers like Amazon backed up with orders, but the actual process of making a physical disc, the plastic box it goes in, etc., has also been impacted, like most things, by the spread of the virus.

That said, while Amazon is currently not taking pre-orders for most games, it's presumably going to honor the ones already made, or at the very least, there's been no word from the retailer that it won't. But there's also been no word from it about why it's halted pre-orders in the first place, so maybe we'll learn more about both of these things soon.

News: Amazon Makes the Majority of Their Physical Video Game Pre-Orders "Currently Unavailable". Only titles left are My Baby, Moving Out, Trials of Mana & a few others. https://t.co/o5pacomFMO pic.twitter.com/8R1GuBgzHc — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) April 21, 2020

As you would expect, this development has many gamers worried, especially those who prefer to buy physical games rather than cop titles digitally. Meanwhile, others don't mind the news if this means the company is going to focus on more essential supplies.

If my pre-orders have to be put on hold so people can get their essentials sooner, I'm fine with that. — TheDriskolEstateShow (@driskolestate) April 22, 2020

It's worth pointing out that the retailer has also removed pre-ordering options for movies and other non-essential products as well, presumably for the same reason.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.