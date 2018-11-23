Amazon’s Black Friday Board Game Sale is On

It wouldn’t be Black Friday on Amazon without a board game sale, and this year they’re mixing in some exciting new offerings with their go-to board game deal favorites. Naturally, the prices on all of the games are at or near all-time lows. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve picked out some interesting options to get you started:

• Pandemic – $19.99

• Pandemic: Legacy Season 1 (Red Edition) – $41.99

• Pandemic: Legacy Season 1 (Blue Edition) – $41.99

• Pandemic: Legacy Season 2 (Yellow Ed) – $35.25

• Pandemic: Legacy Season 2 (Black Ed) – $41.99

• A Game of Thrones Boardgame Second Edition – $31.99

• A Game of Thrones Catan – $44.79

• Fallout – $27.99

• Days of Wonder Ticket To Ride – $24.99

• Ticket To Ride – Europe – $25.99

• Star Wars: X-Wing – The Force Awakens Core Set – $14.75

• Z-Man Games Carcassonne – $17.97

• Dead of Winter – $38.50

• Lord of the Rings: The Card Game – $23.99

• Descent Journeys in the Dark Second Edition – $52.99

Keep in mind that Amazon’s board game deal is only good through the end of the day today, November 23rd or while supplies last. You might also want to check out Amazon’s one-day Black Friday deal on adult party games (including Cards Against Humanity).

