Among Us Reveals New Crewmate Color Coming in Next Update

✖

Among Us developer InnerSloth has revealed a new gray colored crewmate coming to the game in the near future! Fans of Among Us will have the chance to use the new crewmate color once the game's 15 player update goes live. The color was revealed via the game's Twitter account, which also shared a brief image of the color in motion. It's a small change to the game, but one that should give players a little more variety. It also marks the second new color revealed over the last few days, following the announcement of the new Rose colored crewmate.

An image of the new crewmate color can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

next color coming to the big 15 player update!! :D 🖤 GRAY 🖤 i might spell it grey at some point no promises ok ☀️ more info June 10 at #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/9oew1JsdVT — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) May 26, 2021

Responses to the Tweet above are filled with puns using variations of "gray-t," so it seems that most players are already pretty fond of the new color! In total, the update will have six new colors added, leaving four more yet to be revealed. In a blog post last month, InnerSloth stated that it was difficult finding colors that would be visually distinctive from those already in the game, so it will be interesting to see what else makes the cut. The developer would like to incorporate new ways of identifying crewmates for players that are colorblind, but InnerSloth seems to be "workshopping ideas" at the moment.

More info on the game's next update will be revealed on June 10th as part of Summer Game Fest. Hopefully, a release date for the new update will be revealed, but for now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will release on PlayStation and Xbox devices later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this new update for Among Us? Are you a fan of the gray crewmate color? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!