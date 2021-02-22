Among Us Gets a Significant Price Drop on Nintendo Switch

✖

Among Us just released on Nintendo Switch back in December, but the game has already received a fairly significant discount on the platform! From now through February 28th, the game will be available for just $3.50, down from its normal price of $4.99. Discounts are pretty common on the Nintendo Switch eShop, but it's still surprising to see a title as big as Among Us discounted so quickly, making the sale fairly notable. The game became one of the biggest surprise hits of 2020, so there's never been a better time for Nintendo fans to see what all the fuss is about!

While Among Us was just made available on Switch at the end of last year, the game has been available on other platforms going back to 2018. The game failed to find a major audience for quite some time, but Among Us found a significantly increased audience after Twitch streamers discovered it. Developer InnerSloth had been considering creating a sequel to Among Us, but altered plans after the game's newfound success. Instead, new features intended for the sequel will now arrive in the current game, including support for multiple languages, and the addition of new content, such as the long-awaited Airship map.

Those interested in purchasing Among Us on Switch should keep in mind that the game requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership, unlike some other third-party titles, such as Fortnite. That might turn off potential buyers that haven't already signed up for Switch's online service, as it does make it significantly more expensive than other versions of the game, even with the discount (the service costs $19.99 for one year). However, those that already subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online will be able to play the game in both handheld and docked modes, so there are some benefits to the Switch version. The Switch release is also capable of cross-play with other versions of the game.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. An Xbox version of the game is set to release sometime this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out the Nintendo Switch version of Among Us? What do you think of the game's current discount? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!