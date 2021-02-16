Among Us: New Map Update Provided by Developers

✖

Among Us players asking about the new Airship map and when it might be released has nearly become a daily occurrence that’s typically met with a noncommittal but jovial response from the game’s social media accounts. In an unprompted post shared this week, the Among Us Twitter account thanked people for their support and offered the briefest of updates on the map. The Airship map still doesn’t have a release date, but the Among Us team said it’s eager to get the map into players’ hands and that they don’t want to sacrifice quality for speed.

In the update shared on Tuesday, the Among Us Twitter account first thanked everyone for their support and kindness. As a follow-up, the second tweet acknowledged players’ excitement for the update and thanked them once more after saying that there’s a lot planned that won’t be compromised on.

we know you're excited for the update and we're *DYING* to get it to you, but there's lots planned and we don't want to compromise on quality for speed. thanks for learning and growing with us!!! it's still so weird this is real lol — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) February 16, 2021

Aside from the fact that the next big update is set to introduce an entirely new map, another consideration for why these sorts of updates take a while was given in the January dev blog from InnerSloth. The developers addressed the topic of lengthy waits between updates and said the team had to reorganize its efforts first to return working on Among Us which put other developments further along on the schedule.

“Among Us gained incredible traction pretty late into 2020 that we weren’t expecting, and that meant A LOT of change for us," InnerSloth said in its January dev blog. "Not to dive into too much organizational stuff, but not only did we need to switch back to working on Among Us after thinking it was done, but we also needed to set ourselves up more sustainably to work on the game. We had to spend 2 months just restructuring, figuring out new processes, and getting external partners to help us manage on board.”

Of course, some people have been able to visit the Airship map in Among Us ahead of schedule. When the game launched for the Nintendo Switch, it was discovered that there was a bug which allowed players to access the map, though it was in an unfinished state. For everyone else, InnerSloth has periodically shared small previews of the Airship map via social media.