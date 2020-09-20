Among Us Developer Comments on Possibility of Console Ports

✖

Among Us from developer InnerSloth might have released for PC, Android, and iOS in 2018, but it has really been picking up steam as of late in the wake of party games becoming extremely popular on platforms like Twitch. The question on everyone's mind right now seems to be whether Among Us will ever make the jump to consoles given the upcoming next-gen releases, but it sounds like that won't be especially simple to do.

According to InnerSloth programmer and co-founder Forest Willard, who recently played the video game with a bunch of streamers, part of the problem with a console port is the implementation of voice chat. "[A console port is] something we're starting to talk about," Willard said. "But we'd have to write a system for quick comms. It'd basically be for randoms, like Rocket League. I don't know if we'd be able to implement console voice chat or not. I know one of the first things we'd want to add is a friend's list-type account system because it's real hard to do anything without that shit."

Among Us, if you are somehow not familiar, is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, if you're familiar, but in digital space with cross-platform support.

Among Us is currently available on PC, Android, and iOS. It sounds like, if there is a console port of some kind in the future, it is still some ways off. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming right here.

