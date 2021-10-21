Among Us Release Date for Xbox and PlayStation Revealed

After months of anticipation, Among Us developer Innersloth has today revealed when the popular multiplayer game will finally be coming to consoles. Previously, the studio made clear that it would be releasing the smash-hit title on Xbox and PlayStation platforms before the end of the year. And luckily, that promise will still be holding true.

Innersloth announced this afternoon that Among Us will officially be coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in a little under two months on December 14. The game will be playable across both last-gen and current-gen platfoms, which means that you’ll be able to experience it on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. While Among Us will be available solely in a digital format on December 14, some physical editions of the title will be releasing as well. However, these versions will be coming about a bit late and are currently poised to launch in January 2022. More details about the physical editions can be found on Innersloth’s website.

📢 XBOX & PLAYSTATION – DEC 14, 2021 📢



Among Us is dropping on Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and PS4 & PS5!



gather your crew – we've got Impostors to eject



Among Us is dropping on Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and PS4 & PS5! gather your crew – we've got Impostors to eject

Perhaps the best news about this release of Among Us comes for those that are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. Just like many other titles over the course of 2021, Among Us will be coming to the popular Xbox subscription service on the first day of its release. So if you didn’t want to have to purchase the game outright and are already subscribed to Game Pass, this should surely be a huge benefit.

When it comes to the PlayStation version of Among Us, Innersloth has also packed in some extra goodies that won’t be found on any other version of the game. Specifically, a unique cosmetic item that resembles Ratchet and Clank will be available to use in-game for those on PS4 and PS5. While it’s not a major feature that will change the game by any means, it’s a cool item to give to those who might love the iconic PlayStation franchise.

What do you think about this release date for Among Us on PlayStation and Xbox? Are you finally going to give the game a whirl on consoles if you haven’t played it before? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.