Among Us Reveals "Important" Feature Coming in Next Update

Among Us developer InnerSloth has been slowly pulling back the curtain on some of the features that fans can expect from the game's next update. The latest of these is one that InnerSloth has called an "important feature," in its reveal on Twitter: the ability to honk the Airship's horn! The game's official account has shared a brief video of the feature in action, and it seems the horn even makes different sounds the longer that players press on it. The team might have been slightly exaggerating with that "important" classification, but it seems like fans will have some fun with this one!

The video of the horn in action can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

important feature coming to the 15 player update 😤 📣 ability to honk horn in the Airship 📣 pic.twitter.com/4FtC6CT8bP — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 7, 2021

At this time, there has been no release date announced for the game's 15 player update. We do know that the update will be accompanied by a number of new crewmate colors, including maroon, tan, gray, rose, and more. More information on the game's new update will be revealed during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff event, which airs on June 10th. Those who watch the event on Twitch will also be able to get a Geoff Keighley mask in the game.

Among Us has been a massive hit over the last year, and it will be interesting to see whether or not these updates will be able to keep fans engaged. The game has lost a bit of interest on Twitch, and streamers like Valkyrae have shared that InnerSloth needs to do more to keep players invested. Hopefully, the game's 15 player update will do just that!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will release on PlayStation and Xbox devices later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for the 15 player update for Among Us? Do you plan on abusing the Airship's horn when the update goes live? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!