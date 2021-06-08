Among Us Has a Summer Game Fest Surprise

✖

The Summer Game Fest Kickoff live event begins Thursday on Twitch, and Among Us developer InnerSloth will be on hand to showcase the game. As an extra incentive to tune in, host Geoff Keighley has announced that viewers that watch for 15 minutes of the broadcast can get a special mask of Keighley's face to wear in the game! The mask has previously been made available, but those that missed out the first time around will now have another chance to snag it! In addition to the event's main stream, co-streamers can unlock the mask for their audiences, as well.

The Tweet announcing the collaboration can be found embedded below.

It's happening! The Geoff @AmongUsGame mask is BACK! We're partnering with @twitch and @InnerslothDevs to offer my Among Us mask as a Twitch Drop again. Just watch at least 15 minutes of #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live on Thursday. Co-streamers can unlock for their audiences too! pic.twitter.com/ldtO3amNS1 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 8, 2021

Objectively speaking, the mask is somewhere between hilarious and horrifying. It's a perfect recreation of Keighley's mug, which makes it all the more bizarre when combined with Among Us' unique art direction. It's hard to say for certain whether or not other players will find you looking more or less sus while you're wearing the mask, but for fans of Keighley, it's a fun addition to the game!

So far, reception to the mask's return seems mostly positive. It seems like a safe bet that some Among Us players will be tuning in just to get the mask, but Keighley is also promising more news about the game's future during the stream. InnerSloth has revealed some information about Among Us' next update, but a release date hasn't been announced, as of this writing.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here. You can tune in right here for the Summer Game Fest Kickoff event Thursday June 10th at 2 p.m. EST.

