Valkyrae Reveals How to Save Among Us

Among Us remains very popular, but it has dropped off quite a bit on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, as streamers have moved on to games like GTA RP. In a recent stream, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter weighed-in on the game's noticeable drop-off, offering developer InnerSloth some advice on how it might be able to "save" the game. Valkyrae points out that the biggest problem is the fact that new content simply isn't coming quickly enough to appease fans of Among Us. The streamer suggests that stronger customization options could help, and that InnerSloth should let players design their own maps.

"I think if Among Us wants to stay popular, I think what they need to do is make it so that people can create their own maps. Custom map making. You know like designing, and putting vents in places and stuff. More customization options because they're not releasing maps or even just like aesthetic things fast enough. They're not able to do things fast enough," said the streamer.

InnerSloth is a very small team, and the game's overnight popularity was a major surprise. The developer was originally planning to release a sequel to Among Us, but instead pivoted to add more features to the current game instead. A 15 player update is coming to the game in the near future alongside "aesthetic things" like new crewmate colors, but it's understandable that it might not be quick enough for some fans.

It's impossible to say how practical Valkyrae's idea might be in execution, but it certainly seems like an interesting way to shake up Among Us! Customization options have helped a lot of games find longevity through YouTube, Twitch, and social media. Valkyrae clearly has a lot of passion for the game, and it seems like she wants to see it succeed. However, time will tell whether or not Among Us can continue to find an audience on platforms like YouTube.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will release on PlayStation and Xbox devices later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

