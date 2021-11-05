Amouranth Is Already Topping the Newest Twitch Category

Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers and she certainly knows how to find a niche. This week, the company added a new video category, called Animals, Aquariums, and Zoos, and it didn’t take long for Amouranth to rise to the top. The streamer has frequently streamed from horse stables in the past, and was quick to do so as soon as the new category was added. On one hand, it’s a smart way to find new followers, but another streamer, Esfand, cynically joked that Twitch was once again creating a category specifically designed to grow Amouranth’s popularity.

“Did they really make a new category for Amouranth, too? Are you serious? Again, I mean? They really made Amouranth a new category again. You’ve got to be kidding me, man. First hot tubs and now this,” Esfand said, laughing.

Esfand’s comments were followed by some faux clapping, as he applauded Amouranth for immediately streaming in the new category. Of course, the hot tub category Esfand is referring to was added thanks to Amouranth’s frequent hot tub streams. These caused a significant amount of controversy on Twitch, completely taking over the site’s Just Chatting section. Twitch pledged to keep an eye on the content to make sure that it didn’t violate the platform’s rules, but many streamers were not happy about it. Last May, Twitch officially added the Pools, Hot Tubs & Beaches section on the site. This seemed to offer a bit of a compromise, keeping that particular content in one place.

While Esfand clearly had fun laughing at Amouranth’s rise to the top, it will be interesting to see what other content streamers bring to the new Twitch category. Animals, Aquariums, and Zoos has a lot of potential, and it’s not hard to imagine streamers (and audiences) embracing it. Amouranth clearly has a passion for animals; in an interview with Kotaku earlier this year, she revealed that she wants to one day open an animal sanctuary. Whether that passion will be enough for Amouranth to stay at the top of this new category, however, remains to be seen!

