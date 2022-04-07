Analogue Announces Return Date for Mega SG Console

Analogue’s Mega SG console has been unavailable for purchase for the last few months now, but that will soon be changing. The company’s official Twitter account revealed tonight that the system will be back in stock and ready to ship on April 8th at 8 a.m. PT. In addition to the Mega SG itself, the system’s additional adapters and Digital Analog Convertor will be available for purchase, as well. For fans of retro Sega games, the news should be quite welcome!

The announcement from Analogue’s official Twitter account can be found embedded below. Analogue’s website has yet to be updated with any of these items, but the company’s store page can be found right here.

https://twitter.com/analogue/status/1511833251823955971

For those unfamiliar with the Mega SG, the console plays original Sega Genesis cartridges, and comes with an unreleased game called Ultracore installed. Adapters for the system also allow it to play games that originally released on the Game Gear, Master System, and SG-1000 consoles. It’s unclear whether Analogue specifically timed the Mega SG’s re-release to coincide with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releasing in theaters, but the timing is pretty much perfect. The console’s return should be just the thing for anyone that wants to revisit their old Sonic cartridges!

In addition to the Mega SG, Analogue made the Super NT, which allows users to play original Super Nintendo games. That system has been unavailable much longer than the Mega SG, and today’s announcement has already prompted fans to ask when that might also return. Unfortunately, there have been no details revealed, but with the company busy trying to fulfill orders for the Analogue Pocket, it might be some time before we hear an announcement. Analogue’s systems have been very well received over the years, with many calling them the perfect way to revisit older video games; fans can find out for themselves how well they work later this week!

Are you looking forward to the return of the Mega SG console? Have you purchased any of Analogue's video game systems?