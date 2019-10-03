Two Pairs of Angry Birds Shoes Are Coming This Year

The creators of Angry Birds are teaming up with the footwear company K-Swiss to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the hit game with two new pairs of shoes. Rovio Entertainment announced the collaboration between the two companies in a post on its site where it said the two pairs of shoes that are covered in different characters from the Angry Birds games such as Red and Chuck would release at some point in December. We haven’t gotten dates or prices for the new kicks yet, but we do know what they’ll look like.

Both of the shoes were shown here in the post that revealed the fruits of the partnership, but you can also see them below. One of the pairs is covered in lots of Reds – the main character Angry Birds fans will recognize – with red laces as well. It’s punctuated by the white bottoms with the logo on the tongue, and it looks like it comes with a slingshot hanging from one of the shoes as a collectible, too.

The second pair is a bit less uniform than the all-red look of the first. It’s got greens, yellows, reds, and black with white laces. Both of these Angry Birds shoes are new designs for the K-Swiss VN shoe, the post said.

“The Angry Birds will be lending their faces to the K-Swiss Classic VN shoe in two striking new designs coming to market as a limited edition run in December, available in child and youth sizes,” the post said. “The custom kicks pay homage to the evolution of the Angry Birds characters such as Red, Chuck and Bomb, who have undergone quite a lot of changes in the last ten years, flying from mobile devices, into licensed products, animations, and Hollywood movies.”

Simo Hämäläinen, the head of brand licensing at Rovio, said it was “awesome how the irreverent attitude and playful, cheeky spirit” of the brand made its way onto the shoes.

Two things to take note of for anyone looking to pick up their own pair of Angry Birds shoes: The timing and the availability. Though you’ll have to wait until prices are announced to make your final decision, you can plan on these only being released in a limited fashion based on what was said in the announcement. These shoes are also only available in “child and youth sizes,” so if you’re planning on getting some, you better hope you can squeeze into a pair.

These Angry Birds shoes will release sometime in December for an unspecified amount.