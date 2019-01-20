‘Angry Video Game Nerd’ Video Games Confirmed For ‘Consoles’

If you’re a fan of video game culture, then you’ve no doubt seen the Angry Video Game Nerd, a gamer who specializes in trashing awfulvideo games. (And if you need evidence of just how wild his shows get, check out this amazing Home Alone episode featuring none other than Macaulay Culkin himself.) But his escapades go beyond the video realm, as he’s the star of a pair of challenging platforming games that will soon be coming to other consoles.

Screenwave Media announced during the Penny Arcade Expo South event this weekend in San Antonio that Angry Video Game Nerd I + II Deluxe is coming to “consoles” sometime this year. The game was playable at the event all weekend, and though a release date wasn’t given, it shouldn’t be too far off.

Though no specific consoles were mentioned, it looks like the Nerd games will be coming to Switch for sure (since the games were previously released for Wii U), along with Xbox One and PlayStation 4. We’ll let you know as soon as the platforms are confirmed.

The developers at FreakZone Games also confirmed the news on Twitter.

ANGRY VIDEO GAME NERD 1 & 2 DELUXE. BOTH GAMES. ENHANCED. SOON. Yes, we’re developing for consoles. Go try it out it at PAX South TODAY! pic.twitter.com/hrMwWm9N2X — FreakZone Games 👾 (@FreakZoneGames) January 18, 2019

As far as what games will be included in the package, here’s a breakdown.

Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures

Influenced by retro classics Mega Man and Castlevania, Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures features the Angry Video Game Nerd and friends as they blast their way through 10 levels of fun, fast paced 2D action based on the Angry Video Game Nerd’s adventures in his online series. With multiple playable characters, power ups, cameos galore, tons of secrets and more we’re making a game that all fans of video games will enjoy. If you’re a fan of old school difficulty, fart jokes, The Nerd and/or old school platformers chances are you’ll enjoy Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures.

Some say “hard” we’re saying “rewarding!” Why? Because every check point you get, every boss you beat, every accomplishment is earned. You feel like like a stud. This is a game that allows you to brag to your friends if you beat it.

Yes, this is the official The Angry Video Game Nerd game!

Angry Video Game Nerd II: ASSimilation

When a mysterious beam from space changes the world into a video game, the angriest gamer you’ve ever heard must return to put the “ASS” in ASSimilation! Experience the classic, NES-hard challenge you’ve come to love, mixed with new mechanics, abilities, and collectible armor pieces that the Nerd must utilize in order to defeat his most challenging foe yet. This time the Angry Video Game Nerd isn’t just saving his friends — he’s saving the world!!!

If you’re a fan of old school difficulty, fart jokes, The Nerd, and/or old school platformers, you’ll love Angry Video Game Nerd II: ASSimilation!

No doubt the games will be rated Mature with the Nerd language and all. But if challenging platformers are your thing, don’t miss out when these games arrive sometime this year!

