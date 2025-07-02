Massive Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Leak Surfaces Online

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds isn’t set to be released until September 25th, but there have already been a lot of leaks over the last few months. Now Sega has been hit with yet another massive leak of information related to the game. A user on 4chan has released a zip file containing details that seem to be largely related to the collaborations between Paramount and Sega. From what’s been uncovered by the Sonic community, it doesn’t look like there’s anything significant in terms of new information, but it does offer a behind-the-scenes look at internal files and presentation slides shared between the two companies.

Following the leak, many users on X/Twitter have been diving in, searching for anything else of note. The one thing we can say is that there doesn’t seem to be any information in terms of unannounced racers. Instead, we now know that the game will seemingly include a jukebox mode, which will even allow users to listen to music related to the game’s collaborations. It also looks like there are some previously unseen assets. Images from the leaks were shared on X/Twitter by Chao Garden Enthusiast and can be found in the post embedded below.

Things of note from the Cross Worlds 10GB leak



– Leaked build is from 11/29/24

– Project Codename is TERRA

– There is a jukebox

– Sweet Mountain & Dream Factory are tracks

– Avatar bending gimmick got scaled back during production

– Leaked B. Bottom footage was the Switch build pic.twitter.com/7ov1XwPIaW — Chao Garden Enthusiast (@_ScottXY) July 2, 2025

It’s impossible to say what the original source is for these leaks, but there has been speculation that this may have happened on Paramount’s end. That would make sense given the prominence of Paramount properties in these materials, and some of the slides that have been uncovered in the leak. It’s rare that fans get a glimpse into how video game collaborations work between companies and are planned; for obvious reasons, they tend to be kept pretty secret! At the very least, this leak is fascinating from that perspective.

The collaborations in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds have been a big point of discussion over the last month or so. The game will feature content based on Minecraft, as well as multiple Paramount properties, including SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This isn’t new for Sonic racing games; previous games have featured guests such as Banjo-Kazooie and real-life professional racer Danica Patrick. While the inclusion of SpongeBob and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles might seem unusual, it’s worth noting that Paramount has a close relationship with Sega, with the two companies having worked on the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

There seems to be a lot of interest in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds ahead of launch. 2019’s Team Sonic Racing released to mostly mixed reviews, but fans are hoping that this game can return to the quality seen in Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. Sega has clearly put a lot of thought into how to distinguish the new game from other racers like Mario Kart, so it’s interesting to get a look behind the scenes into the planning stages.

What do you think of all the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds leaks over the last few months? Do you plan on checking out the game later this year? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!