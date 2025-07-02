Peak Game Gets New Update, Immediately Rolls It Back Due to Issues

Aggro Crab and Lanfall’s co-op climbing game Peak quickly rose to the top of the Steam charts upon release. The game sold over two million copies in its first week and has achieved a Very Positive overall rating on Steam. Since then, the developers have teased future updates to add new content to the game. While those bigger content updates are still underway, Peak got an update on July 1st geared at fixing several bugs. Alas, things didn’t quite go to plan, and the update got rolled back almost immediately.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peak v. 1.6.a deployed with the intention to deliver a host of stability improvements and bug fixes. However, gamers quickly reported a number of bugs, causing the patch to be reverted shortly after launch. In an update sharing the rollback of the latest Peak update, the developer promises to bring the patch back “once it’s more stable.” Hopefully, that means we’ll see a new patch for the game in the next few days, with all of the fixes and fewer unintended consequences.

This is about how well the latest update launch went for peak

This patch may have wound up causing some problems, but it’s definitely one to look forward to. New features include improvements to how you continue to the next level in larger lobbies, as well as helpful character pointing when you ping a location. The patch also aims to improve stability for reconnecting to games after a disconnection occurs. These fixes should be available soon, once the additional bugs are worked out.

To get a sense of the fixes coming once this latest Peak update is redeployed, you can check out the original patch notes below. Some additional bug fixes may be added when the patch redeploys, based on the reasons for pulling it back, but this is still a good preview of what’s to come.

It takes teamwork to reach the peak

MAJOR FIXES:

Dramatically improved the stability of being able to reconnect to games after disconnecting.

Fixed a bug where spamming the climb button when out of stamina kills you instantly. You now can’t spam frequently enough to stay in place. Blame last night’s Caseoh stream for getting me to actually fix this.

Added a potential fix for the rare issue where backpacks disappear when dropped. Please reach out if you still experience this after this patch!

Fixed an issue where the Max Framerate setting wouldn’t work.



MINOR FIXES:

Fixed an issue where Invert X is displayed as Invert Y in the Settings

Fixed an issue where the Passport wouldn’t properly update your cosmetics when returning to the airport after a win.

Fixed bug where switching scenes didn’t apply voice volume slider settings correctly

Fixed Bing Bong Badge being referred to as Volcanology on the Accolades menu.



FEATURES: