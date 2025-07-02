Some Helldivers 2 Players Are Getting Free Warbonds

Helldivers 2 players are rejoicing after the latest community update for the ironic democracy simulation multiplayer shooter. The devs have announced the introduction of the Warbond Token, which allows certain players to unlock Premium Warbonds for free within Helldivers 2. The decision was credited to listening closely to community feedback and was met with positive reactions from series fans.

In a July 1 blog post, Social Media & Community Manager for Arrowhead Game Studios, Katherine Baskin, wrote, “Warbond Token – incoming! Greetings Helldivers, We’ve been listening to our community, and we’re here to let you know of an upcoming update to the HELLDIVERS 2 editions. Introducing the Warbond Token*!”

Players who have purchased the Super Citizen Edition or the Super Citizen Edition Upgrade can use the Warbond Token to unlock any of the Premium Warbonds that are in the game once the token is released on August 26th. This new token will replace the Steeled Veterans Warbond that came with the special editions of the game, helping players avoid accidentally purchasing the Steeled Veterans Warbond twice. Previously, someone purchasing the Super Citizen Edition Upgrade after the fact might double up on their Steeled Veterans Warbond purchase and would have to go through customer service to fix the issue. This new token will help out players who may have unknowingly double-purchased or were unwilling to go through support.

Technically you guys were always doing this, we just had to reach out to customer service and ask for a refund on the super credits if we purchased the Steeled Vetran’s Warbond before upgrading.



Thanks for the great customer service! — Jourden Reid 🇺🇸 (@JourdenReid) July 2, 2025

Unfortunately, not every Helldivers 2 player will have access to this new token, as a community update post details that there are no plans to make it purchasable as a “standalone” product. Those who only have the standard edition of the game will need to either purchase the Steeled Veterans Warbond or invest in the Super Citizen Edition Upgrade to gain access to it before the new token drops in August.

The process for claiming the new token in Helldivers 2 once it is released appears relatively straightforward. All a player needs to do is log in while possessing the appropriate special editions or upgrades after the release date and reach the ship hub. At that point, the player can access the benefits by selecting any Premium Warbond and pressing the button that says “Claim Premium Warbond” instead of the usual “Buy Premium Warbond.” Afterward, a confirmation message will ask the player, “Are you sure you want to use your Warbond Token,” ensuring the player won’t accidentally spend it without meaning to.

Fan reception to the announcement posted to X seemed generally positive, with the post quickly receiving thousands of likes and supportive comments after being published.

“This gives me a reason to buy it,” wrote X user RadHarvestBot.

This upcoming free update makes purchasing the Super Citizen Upgrade a more alluring offer, as players will receive a better value for what they are already spending. Some players, however, were disappointed that the new tokens were not purchasable or obtainable by other means, as they would have made great gifts for friends or new players.

The announcement comes just before a July 3rd YouTube livestream for the game, where more details or similar features could be talked about. The Helldivers 2 livestream is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT, although no information on the content of the stream has been announced.