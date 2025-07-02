Elden Ring Nightreign Update Finally Fixes a Weapon Problem That’s Been Around Since Launch

Elden Ring Nightreign has enjoyed a solid player base since launching in late May. The game lets players team up to face off against tough bosses, and for the most part, it’s been well received. Despite overall positive reviews, there are a few lingering issues that plague gamers in Nightreign. Chief among them has been the fact that weapon types weren’t clearly displayed in the menus. But today, a new Elden Ring Nightreign patch has finally remedied this longstanding complaint.

The patch notes for today’s Nightreign update aren’t lengthy. Version 1.01.4 is focused on a number of bug fixes rather than an influx of new content. Even so, gamers aren’t missing a pretty significant detail that starts off the list of fixes. With today’s update, weapon types are now displayed in the Armament information menu. This is a pretty big deal for such a small patch.

One of many elden ring nightreign skins available for players

Weapon types in Elden Ring Nightreign are pretty important. You want to make sure your weapon type makes sense with your Relics, as well as your desired playstyle. Before this update, you basically had to memorize weapon types or throw out a wild guess when selecting weapons from the menu. Now, the type will be clearly listed, making it a whole lot easier to work up to your ideal build for your chosen Nightfarer.

Along with this big quality-of-life improvement, today’s patch offers a few more bug fixes. This includes fixes for matchmaking issues, as well as ironing out some lingering background music glitches. Clearly, the weapon type labels are the highlight for this update, but that doesn’t mean the other bug fixes aren’t important improvements.

It’s easier to build your character when you can clearly tell weapon types in nightreign

For the full list of bug fixes applied in this latest Elden Ring Nightreign update, check out the official patch notes from Bandai Namco below:

Bug Fixes

The Weapon Type will now be displayed in each Armament Information menu.

Fixed a bug where matchmaking would continually fail after two players joined and left your team at the same time.

Fixed a bug where the acquisition of the gesture “It’s Raining!” through Multiplayer would not register properly.

Note : You can obtain the gesture by meeting the conditions, even if you have met them before.

: You can obtain the gesture by meeting the conditions, even if you have met them before. Fixed a bug where playable characters might revive from a near-death state without being defeated during the battle with the third-day boss after leaving a session and returning from the title screen.

Fixed a bug where the background music in the Recluse Remembrance would not play properly when certain conditions were met.

Fixed a bug where quitting the game incorrectly immediately after fulfilling the clearing conditions of the “Shifting Earth: Crater”, the “The Crater” achievement would not be awarded despite clearing the area.

Note : Even if you have already earned the achievement, meeting the “Crater” clear conditions will award you with the clearing credit again.

: Even if you have already earned the achievement, meeting the “Crater” clear conditions will award you with the clearing credit again. Fixed several other instances of bugs.



After installing the update, you should see the following details in the bottom-right corner of your Title Screen:

App Ver. 1.01.4

Regulation Ver 1.01.5

You’ll need to update to the latest version before you’ll be able to join up for online play, so be sure to install the Elden Ring Nightreign update before your next play session.