Animal Crossing: New Horizons Disappointing News Confirmed by Nintendo

Nintendo has confirmed some disappointing news about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. On November 5, ACNH fans will be treated with the biggest post-launch update to the game yet — Update 2.0 — which will be accompanied by the Happy Home Paradise, the game’s first premium paid DLC. This is all great news for Animal Crossing fans, minus the ones with empty wallets who can’t afford the DLC or the new Nintendo Switch Online expansion that comes with it. So, where does the disappointing news come into play? Well, it’s what’s coming after this big update and paid DLC that will disappoint the game’s 33 million players.

According to Nintendo, this will be the final major update to the game and there will be no more DLC. Rather, Nintendo is planning to support the game with only small and minor updates after November 5. In other words, the game’s support is more or less coming to an end.

Unfortunately, Nintendo doesn’t specify what this support will look like, but it sounds like it’s the same thing that’s happening with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate after Sora releases. For Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this end-of-life support probably consists of bug fixes and at best little pieces of new content here and there. That said, for now, this is just speculation. All we know is nothing major is coming after 2.0 and Happy Home Paradise.

As always, we will be sure to update the story when and if more details are provided, but if Nintendo was going to provide more elucidation it probably would have done so by now. In other words, don’t expect any updates.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.