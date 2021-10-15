Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC Announced

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ last free update was detailed on Friday during an Animal Crossing-focused Nintendo Direct, but that’s not the only big announcement that was made. Nintendo also announced that it’s releasing a paid DLC called Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise. It allows people to essentially become home designers where they’ll be able to customize houses for different residents on a separate island, and it’s releasing soon on November 5th.

The DLC announcement came after the details of the last free update Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting. In this DLC, players go to work by visiting a distant archipelago where vacationers have gone to find their dream homes. It’s up to the players then to make sure the vacationers are satisfied with their new dwellings by customizing the interiors and exteriors of the home. Players will work with Niko, Lottie, and Wardell to design homes for visitors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/animalcrossing/status/1449019449839861763

“Clients with different dream vacation requests will visit a new resort area located in an archipelago, made up of several different islands, where the Paradise Planning team is located,” a preview of the DLC read. “You can talk to a client and find out the details of their requests for a vacation home, and then make their dreams happen!”

As players successfully customize more homes, they get access to additional features and techniques. Adding partition walls to homes, counters of varying heights, pillars, modifying the lengths and widths of houses, and the ability to add soundscapes to homes to solidify a vision were some of the features discussed. Players can also recommend that two vacationers share a home together, so you can essentially play matchmaker or at least pair people up as roommates.

For your efforts, you’ll earn a new currency called “Poki.” This can be used similar to Bells in that it’s used to purchase furnishings that you can then take home with you.

To get the DLC, you’ll have the option to purchase it on November 5th for $24.99. Likely as a way to push the Nintendo 64 expansion coming to Nintendo Switch Online, Happy Home Paradise has also been bundled into that updated subscription service. This means that if you already have Animal Crossing: New Horizons and were planning on getting the Nintendo 64 upgrade anyway, you’ll have some DLC coming your way.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise releases on November 5th.