New Nintendo Switch Online Membership Price Revealed

Nintendo has today revealed the new pricepoint that it will be offering to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers beginning later this month. The Japanese video game publisher announced in September that it would soon be offering a new tier of the Nintendo Switch Online membership that would allow subscriber to play a library of titles from Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. At the time, Nintendo made clear that this new tier would be more costly than the current version of Nintendo Switch Online, and as of now, we now know that those specific values will be.

Revealed as part of today’s Animal Cross: New Horizons-focused Nintendo Direct, it was announced that the new version of Nintendo Switch Online will retail for $49.99 per year for individual subscribers. Conversely, the Family tier will now cost $79.99 for those that want to share the membership with one another. Both of these prices are much higher than the base versions of Nintendo Switch Online, which retail for $19.99 and $34.99 respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Announcement]

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise will also be included as part of a #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pass membership!



Learn more; https://t.co/OAQxiyOpj1 pic.twitter.com/HSk07X1j6L — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 15, 2021

While this Nintendo Switch Online price does seem much more expensive than it was before, Nintendo is trying to make the price a bit more palatable in a rather surprising way. Not only will this new tier of NSO give subscribers the ability to play titles from Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis, but Nintendo also revealed that the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise expansion will be included for free to those who subscribe to this new membership. The DLC, which normally retails for $25, is poised to launch early next month and might show that Nintendo will be bringing more expansions and additional content to this version of Nintendo Switch Online in the future. Then again, the publisher could simply be offering this deal up as a way to incentivize Switch owners to subscribe to this new Switch Online offering sooner rather than later.

What do you think about these new annual prices for Nintendo Switch Online? Are you going to subscribe to this higher tier of the service when it becomes available later this month? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.