Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Change Causes Controversy

Earlier today, new details were revealed for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The upcoming Nintendo Switch remake will offer a number of changes from the DS original, including a modern update to EXP. Share. Over the last few Pokemon generations, EXP. Share has automatically distributed experience points to all Pokemon in the party, without any need to equip the item. While the addition makes it easier to level up multiple Pokemon at the same time, some purists have lamented the fact that the option can’t be toggled on and off. The change has proven so controversial that it has even led to “EXP. Share” trending on social media!
Some fans hate that this option was altered from the original games, while others are happy to see it included. In the grand scheme of things, it's a fairly minor change to Diamond and Pearl, but one that fans clearly feel strongly about!
