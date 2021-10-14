Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Recreates Gorgeous Zelda Location

Since the game’s release in March 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has provided Nintendo Switch players with an awesome opportunity to showcase their creativity. Many players have used their game’s island as a way to pay tribute to other video games, and Twitter user @ACNH_Barkenos is no exception! On Twitter, she shared a stunning recreation of Mabe Village from The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, alongside an image of her inspiration, so her followers could see the similarities. For Zelda fans and Animal Crossing lovers, it’s a must-see, and the attention to detail is quite astounding!

The images can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

In order to pull off the tribute, @ACNH_Barkenos had to incorporate some clever cheats. Link’s “shield” is actually an umbrella, while the chicken in his front yard is actually a hat. She replicated tall grass using weeds, and fencing using logs. The perfectly positioned butterfly? Well, that’s actually a bug model commissioned from Flick! Each item has been carefully selected, and it’s impossible to think of anything that could have been done to make this a better Zelda tribute.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been one of the Nintendo Switch’s biggest success stories, but interest in the game has quieted down a bit over the last year. Part of that likely stems from a lack of new content, but that should be changing in the coming weeks! Nintendo has announced that an update for the game will release in November, finally bringing back Brewster and The Roost cafe. We don’t know anything else that will be included in the update, but Nintendo is set to pull back the curtain on the new content on Friday October 15th at 7 a.m. PT. The presentation will last for 20 minutes, so it seems like there should be quite a bit of content for Nintendo to showcase. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Animal Crossing: New Horizons right here.

