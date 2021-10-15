Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Already Love the Next Free Update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting one more major, free content update, but the finale for new additions certainly looks to be a big one. Nintendo discussed all of the features included in the Version 2.0 Update that’s releasing early next month in an Animal Crossing presentation on Friday with news of new residents, gyroids, more customizations, and other features shared. While there are those who’ve pointed out that some of these features were present in other Animal Crossing games without needing to be added as an update, people seem for the most part to be largely on board with the contents of this next patch.

The new – or returning, in this case – NPC coming to New Horizons is Brewster, the islander who will treat players to coffee and conversation when he arrives alongside the update on November 5th. Additional island visitors are being added as well and will stop by Harv’s island while players help Harv and Harriet construct shops and other attractions on the NPC’s island.

Aside from the new NPCs, players also had plenty of other features to look forward to. Players’ home storages are being expanded to hold more items, cooking recipes are being added, new hairstyles and reactions will be available, and players will be able to construct ladders around their islands for easy access to higher platforms. One of the biggest changes of all will allow the Nook Phone camera to show a perspective level with the player’s eyeline which essentially turns the game into a first-person title.

In short, it’s a big update, and people are pleased with it. They’re also looking forward to the paid DLC, though the price point has naturally been a point of contention for some. Paid DLC aside, you can see some of the commentary about this next free update below ahead of its arrival on November 5th.

